Erin’s Angels Gift Basket Donation Request

PHOENIX, NY – Our mission is clear: to provide meals to children who face food insecurity daily. As we approach our next event, we are reaching out to our compassionate community for support in creating gift baskets that we can raffle off at our Friendsgiving event at Duskees Bar & Grill on Sunday, November 19.

Why Your Gift Basket Matters:

Feeding Hungry Children: Your contribution will directly impact the lives of children who rely on our organization’s support to receive nutritious meals.

Community Unity: Your involvement strengthens the sense of community, demonstrating that we stand together in the fight against childhood hunger.

How You Can Help:

We kindly request your support in donating gift baskets or items to create complete gift baskets.

If you would like to contribute specific items or complete gift baskets, please reach out to Lisa Woodard to coordinate the donation. We truly appreciate your consideration and support. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of these children who deserve a brighter and more nourished future. More gift basket ideas are below or think of your own special theme!

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...