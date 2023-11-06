Event Provides School Supplies, Clothing, Hygiene Products To Hannibal Students

OSWEGO COUNTY – A community effort helped Hannibal Central School District students begin the year with new school supplies, clothing, backpacks, and other items during Stuff-a-Bus distribution day.

The annual event, sponsored by United Way of Oswego County, and spearheaded by the Hannibal Faculty Association, provided school supplies to 129 Warrior students. Members of the girls’ varsity soccer team helped organize the school supplies into bags to make the pickup process run smoothly.

In conjunction with the school supply distribution, Hannibal student and local Girl Scout Addison Holden organized a clothing drive and hygiene product giveaway.

“This event was a tremendous success thanks to the generosity of our community members and everyone involved in the collection and distribution of supplies,” said HFA member Meg Daley.

“Thanks to HFA members Emily Casper, Kristina Licatese, Ed Barrington, Amy Terpening, Emily Gutierrez, Christine Lamont, Rebecca Familo and Marissa Mason for stepping up and volunteering their time to help. Another special shout out to HFA member Lyndsey Rowland for creating digital posters to advertise the event.”

Daley also recognized the efforts of the Operations and Maintenance team for setting up the boardroom on distribution day, and she thanked district registrar Elizabeth Sweeting for checking families in.

