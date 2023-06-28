Fabric Sale Fundraiser For Oswego County 4-H

OSWEGO COUNTY – Thanks to many generous donations from all over Oswego and the surrounding counties, the Oswego County 4-H Program will fill the Entertainment Building at the fairgrounds to the rafters! Visit the Oswego County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; everything is priced to sell. The sale’s proceeds benefit the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The Oswego County 4-H Program has an enormous stockpile of items, and like years before, many great deals to be found. All fabric is being sold by the piece at just $2.00 a yard. Pieces are sold as is and will not be cut into smaller yardage. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted. A variety of fabrics are available: dressmaking, home decorating, polar fleece, vintage, retro, quilting, seasonal, and craft panels. In addition to fabric, there are notions, patterns, books and booklets, quilting frames, rotary cutters, and sewing machines. Knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and cross stitch supplies can also be found.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County would like to thank the community in advance for their support of this wonderful fundraiser. The annual fabric sale fundraiser is being held at the Entertainment Building on the Oswego County Fairgrounds located at 291 Ellisburg Street, Sandy Creek, New York on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the fabric sale, joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

