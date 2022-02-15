Fairgrieve Elementary Celebrates World Read Aloud Day

FULTON – Fairgrieve Elementary students and staff recently celebrated World Read Aloud Day with 16 wonderful guest readers.

Volunteer readers included celebrated authors Suzanne Bloom and Bruce Coville, Spectrum meteorologist and Fulton graduate Carson Metcalf, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton. Students also heard stories from FCSD school board president, Robbin Griffin and district staff including Michelle Briggs, Dan Carroll, Alison Fluent, Geri Geitner, Renee Hendrickson, Wil Mecum and Desiree Saladin.

Maree Kinney, Carolyn Mosier and Allan Mosier also volunteered their time for this cause.

For 13 years, World Read Aloud Day has called attention to the importance of sharing stories by challenging participants to grab a book, find an audience, and read-aloud. The global effort, created by the non-profit LitWorld and sponsored by Scholastic, is celebrated annually in over 173 countries and is all about bringing people together through the shared connection of reading aloud in all our communities.

