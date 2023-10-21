Fairgrieve Students Learn Life Lessons from Local Author

FULTON – Fifth and sixth grade students at Fairgrieve Elementary School in Fulton were recently visited by author John Mercer, who shared with them his own professional journey and valuable life lessons.

Mercer spoke to students about the development of his three They Call Me Zombie books, the result of a long process of creativity, editing, and self-reflection. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and the ability to learn and grow from one’s mistakes.

“Even if you’re not good at something, it doesn’t mean you should stop doing it,” Mercer told them. “If you enjoy it, keep doing it.”

Mercer underscored the importance of surrounding yourself with positive relationships and people that can help you grow. He pointed to the examples of friends, colleagues, and even former students that were instrumental in his own development. After his presentation, students asked thoughtful questions about his novels, his writing process, and his plans for future work.

Mercer is a former teacher, having worked in the Fulton City School District for more than three decades. He taught at both Granby and Fairgrieve and frequently referenced the influence of his students throughout his writing process.

