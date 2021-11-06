HANNIBAL, NY – Fairley Elementary first-graders recently closed out the Halloween season by participating in the “Monster Match” videoconference with students from Deauville Gardens West Elementary.

Prior to the videoconference, both classes were given written descriptions on how to build two different monsters. Students were tasked with creating both monsters using only a written description to put everything together.

The activity culminated in a live distance learning connection — facilitated through the CiTi BOCES Distance Learning Program – where students shared their creations with one another.

Each class discussed the similarities and differences in their monsters and asked questions about each other school and teachers.

The lesson provided students with a chance to practice following directions while working on their communication and listening skills as a team.

