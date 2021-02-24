HANNIBAL, NY – Budding inventors from Fairley Elementary School will put their ideas on display virtually this year as part of the annual Inventive Minds competition.

The event will feature third and fourth-graders representing Clyde-Savannah, Red Creek Central School, Lyons Central School and the Hannibal Central School District.

Participants are tasked with identifying a problem, developing a solution, creating a trifold display board and pitching their inventions to a panel of judges. Each school will host a preliminary round that will determine the students who advance to the regional competition.

“We’re so excited to be able to continue the event this year,” said Fairley Inventive Minds co-advisors Kate Babbitt and Bethany Simmons. “It will look a bit different than in the past, but we know our students will excel. We’re looking forward to seeing their inventions come to life.”

The Fairley contingent will participate in the school-level competition March 15 for a chance to advance to the regional event scheduled for March 19 via Zoom.

This year’s participants include Mason Proulx, Alexia Howland, Natalie Maynard, Avery Montana, David Hutchinson, Lily Kolb, Marissa Kaufman, Emily Ridgeway, Myla Leggett, Tony Pinkett, Clayton Hess and Hunter Hutchinson.

