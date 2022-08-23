Fall Rummage Sale Returns To Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO, NY – After a long pandemic hiatus, the traditional rummage sale will return this fall to the Minetto United Methodist Church with its customary assortment of clothing, housewares, and other items.

The sale will begin on Thursday, September 29, in the evening 4 to 6 p.m.

On Friday, September 30, the sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include home baked goods.

Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to noon will be bag day — all you can put into one provided bag for a bargain basement price.

Leadership of the rummage sale will be provided by Carla Salisbury and Lynne Hawksby, while Vivian DeMent and Karen Krause will organize the bake sale.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115, phone 315-343-3465.

