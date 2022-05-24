FCSD’s Early College High School Program Now Accepting Applications For 2022-23 School Year

FULTON – The Fulton City School District is proud to offer two amazing opportunities for incoming 9th graders at G. Ray Bodley High School for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Under the direction of coordinator Sean Broderick, the district is able to house two Early College High School programs, one with a focus on information technology and the other on health sciences. Together with the community, the Fulton City School District has formed partnerships to help students become lifelong learners while earning their high school diplomas, college credits and setting them up on a pathway to employment with local businesses.

FCSD’s partnerships with Cayuga Community College, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities, and the Oswego County Workforce Development Board are entering their fifth year.

During the 2021-22 school year, over 140 students took advantage of the opportunity to learn and earn free college credit as early as their freshman and sophomore years.

The Information Technology program offers a pathway into career opportunities such as games designer, network and communications analyst, network administrator, web developer and/or administrator, IT consultant, security engineer and many more.

The Health Sciences program offers a pathway into career opportunities such as cardiovascular medicine, nursing, chiropractic medicine, medical imaging/radiography, medical technology and biotechnology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, radiation therapy and many more.

With both programs, all students’ classes during their freshman and sophomore year are spent at G. Ray Bodley High School, while during their junior and senior years, part of the school day is spent on-campus at G. Ray Bodley High School, while the other portion of the day is spent at CCC in Fulton.

The application process is simple – those interested can do so online at www.fultoncsd.org. Just click on the red Schools tab up top, then head to the G. Ray Bodley High School page and click on “Early College High School” on the leftmost sidebar. There you will find a menu on the right side of the webpage with downloadable applications for both programs.

For any questions, contact program coordinator Sean Broderick at ?(315) 593-5400, ext. 2489. Those interested can also reach Sean at his cell, 315-593-5218, or email [email protected]

