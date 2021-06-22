Fire Safety Presentations Held At Fairley Elementary

HANNIBAL, NY – Fairley Elementary students recently learned about fire safety from members of the Hannibal Fire Company.

Chief Carl Emmons Jr. talked to students about a range of safety tools, techniques and prevention measures. Students learned ways to stay safe while around campfires, they asked questions about some firefighting equipment, and they even had an opportunity to spray water out of the fire hose.

“We want you to stay safe,” Emmons told the students. “We hope you are never in a position where you have to use any of these techniques, but if you are, you will know what to do now.”

The fire safety presentations are held annually to provide Hannibal students with basic fire safety and emergency response knowledge.

