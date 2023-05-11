FULTON – The First United Methodist Church of Fulton welcomes all to the meeting of a monthly book club. The Read and Feed Book Club will be held the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. till… The book for June 1 is a New York Times Bestseller, Walk to Beautiful: The Power of Love and a Homeless Kid Who Found the Way by Jimmy Wayne with Ken Abraham. Please read the book before the meeting and bring comments for discussion.

In Walk to Beautiful, Jimmy shares the heart-breaking and ultimately redemptive story of his difficult childhood. He also chronicles his journey to walk halfway across America, 1700 miles from Nashville to Phoenix, to raise awareness for foster kids. Join Jimmy on his walk to beautiful and see how one person really can make a difference.

“Wayne’s story is one that will reverberate with any who have found themselves without hope, love, or stability. Its message of the importance of faith and fortitude will inspire a wide audience” – Publishers Weekly. “If your story could use a better chapter, take inspiration from Jimmy’s” – Max Lucado, New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Jimmy Wayne is a former foster kid turned country music singer/songwriter whose songs, story, and walk halfway across America in 2010 continue to help bring awareness to kids who age out of the foster system and become homeless. He earned the prestigious “Million-Air Award” for receiving one million radio spins of his song “Do You Believe Me Now.” He is the author of Walk to Beautiful, his New York Times best-selling memoir, and the author of the novel and made-for-TV movie Paper Angels. Jimmy lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ken Abraham is a New York Times best-selling author known around the world for his collaborations with high-profile public figures. A former professional musician and pastor, he is a popular guest with both secular and religious media. His books include One Soldier’s Story with Bob Dole, Payne Stewart with Tracey Stewart, Falling in Love for All the Right Reasons with Dr. Neil Clark Warren, and Let’s Roll! with Lisa Beamer.

For further information, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9B9GDgwy90, https://www.facebook.com/JimmyWayneOfficial, or https://jimmywayne.com/.

Participates may bring snacks to share. At each meeting, members may bring a donation of non-perishable items for the church food pantry.

At the last meeting, participants voted for the June, July, and August books. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by William Kamkwamba is the book for July 6th. Miracles From Heavenby Christy Wilson Beam is the book for August 3rd.

After the Walk to Beautiful book discussion, members will vote for the September 7th book. Participants are asked to bring ideas of a Christian book.

The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the Junior High School. The book club will be held downstairs in the Friendship Room. Please park (behind church) and enter through the main glass doors. For more information, visit http://www.fultonfirst.org/ or email [email protected].

Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. with children’s church at 10:15. Nursery care is available. The church is handicap accessible. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page.

