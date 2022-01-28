FULTON – Students from Fulton Junior High School recently visited Catholic Charities of Oswego after school to help fill bags of food to aid homeless families in Oswego County. The bags will be distributed to families in need by the Department of Social Services.

FJHS Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) teacher Kim Ruel and students Vivian Marshall?, Aubrey Taber, Angus McClave, Brady Klinkowski and Hannah Mackey, along with young Catholic Charities volunteers Noah, Hayden and Harley all pitched in to fill 35 large reusable shopping bags with food products.

“Every month, approximately 30 families go homeless in our area. They’re typically living in hotels for the time being,” said Susan Mayer, Catholic Charities’ Care Coordinator for Community Services. “Right now, we receive regular deliveries of food in partnership with Price Chopper and FEMA.”

Ruel said she was proud of her students for all they accomplished in just a short period of time, especially with their ability to fill extra food bags.

“They’re a great group of kids. I’ve enjoyed having them all,” Ruel noted.

Throughout the year, FCSD partners with various charitable organizations and nonprofits across Oswego County, participating in acts of kindness and community service to serve those most at need. Students volunteer in various capacities as part of their extracurricular organizations or in partnership with school faculty. This past December, FJHS students and Student Council also participated in a holiday season toy drive.

