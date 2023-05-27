Former NBA Player Visits Pulaski High School

PULASKI, NY – Pulaski High School recently welcomed former NBA player and profound public speaker, Chris Herren, into their auditorium to speak to students about the dangers of substance abuse.

Herren, who once played basketball for notable franchises such as the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, as well as playing in 5 countries overseas, had struggled with substance abuse throughout his life. He offered students an inside look as to how it can affect their life, their career, and the lives of those around them.

“Chris is someone I’ve been wanting to get to our school for a while now,” said High School Principal Jordan Fahnestock. “His story and message are so important and I’m glad he gets to share it here today with our kids.”

Chris also shared a positive message about how students can avoid falling into the same cycle of substance abuse that he did, and how they can be a positive role model for their loved ones.

In addition to being a public speaker and substance abuse advocate, Chris also owns and operates an addiction treatment center in Massachusetts.

