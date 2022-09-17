Free Concert September 25 Featuring Inspirational Recording Artist Sherry Anne

PULASKI, NY – In need of hope or inspiration for these times? Award-winning, Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Sherry Anne will share an uplifting message in concert on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 US Route 11, north of Pulaski, New York.

Admission is free. For more information, contact the church at 315-298-6107.

Although born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, today Sherry Anne sings with an elegant voice and has inspired audiences with her personal journey in concerts and conferences across North America. Sherry Anne has appeared as a special guest at Gaither Vocal Band events, The Ark Encounter, Dollywood, and Thomas Road Chapel. This past August, she made her debut at Silver Dollar City in Branson with four shows at The Riverfront Playhouse.

Sherry Anne will be sharing new music at the September 25th concert, including songs from her latest CD “STAND” that includes “Still The God Who Parts the Sea,” co-writtten by Sherry Anne and Toni Jolene Clay. For music clips, videos, and more information, see https://www.sherryanne.com.

For more information on Calvary Baptist Church events, services, and ministries, see www.cbcpulaski.org.

