OSWEGO – The Friends of Camp Hollis is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

“This grant will help us tremendously to build a new playground at the Camp Hollis site in the town of Oswego,” said Aimee Glerum, Treasurer of the Friends of Camp Hollis. “Public support for our fundraising of this project has been wonderful and this generous grant from the Shineman Foundation means so much to our board members as we continue toward our goal.”

Camp Hollis, which is owned by the county of Oswego, is celebrating its 75th year of operation. Its long history of serving Oswego County families by offering a residential camp for children has continued during the summers of 2020 and 2021 as a day camp program following COVID safety standards.

“The new playground, featuring a climbing tower/wall, new swing set and a multi-structure age-appropriate play area, will help us continue to offer interesting and exciting programs for the children who come to Camp Hollis,” said Zach Grulich, Coordinator of Recreation and Youth Development for Oswego County, who directs the Hollis program. “Work on the playground will begin as soon as our summer program concludes. Our camp staff, the county of Oswego and the children of Oswego County are grateful to the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their support of our work.”

For more information about the Camp Hollis program, contact Grulich at [email protected] or by calling 315 349-3451. For more information about the Friends of Camp Hollis, visit their website at www.friendsofcamphollis.org Information about the Richard S. Shineman Foundation can be found on their website at www.shinemanfoundation.org

