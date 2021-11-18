Friends Of Oswego Library Welcome New Board Members

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library Board has expanded to include three new members.

Amy Green, self-described “domestic engineer and homeschool mama” for her two young boys brings a wide variety of experience to the board. A former event planner, Off-Broadway singer/actor, and fundraiser, Green has also worked in the finance and recruiting sectors on Wall Street and in Boston.

“I am passionate about reading and literacy. I would like the chance to give back to my community and learn more about how we can serve local children and families,” Green said.

Kris Bushey is retired from SUNY Oswego where she worked for nearly 30 years as the Administrative Assistant for the Vice President for Student Affairs. Prior to her work at SUNY Oswego, she served as Secretary to the Superintendent of the Oswego City School District. She works currently as a part time bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Valti Graphics.

As a former member of the Library’s Board of Trustees, Bushey said it is her lifelong love of reading and learning and a desire to be involved in community service that brought her to the Friends board.

Jacob “Jake” Dodd has taught filmmaking for 14 years, the last ten at SUNY Oswego where he is an associate professor in the Cinema and Screen Studies program. He is also a board member of the Hall Newman Center, and the programming committee member for ARTSwego.

“The library provides enriching resources for the Oswego community,” Dodd said. “These resources and programs have helped me, my family, and my cinema students over the years. I want to serve on the board to help promote and preserve all of these great materials and activities for future families and community members.”

