Fulton Block Builders Visit Pulaski

PULASKI – Pictured is Shannon Sawyer and Tina Eusepi from the Fulton Block Builders

Organization. They were in Pulaski, November 16th, meeting with a group

of interested Pulaski residents. Shannon and Tina were explaining how

Fulton Block Builders was started, how it is organized and the

accomplishments and improvements that have occurred in Fulton’s

Neighborhoods. Pulaski is organizing a neighborhood coalition with the same

goals as Fulton Block Builders but tailored to the needs and goals of

Pulaski residents. Anyone interested in this activity should call

315-298-4893 for more information.

