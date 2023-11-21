Fulton Block Builders Visit Pulaski

PULASKI – Pictured is Shannon Sawyer and Tina Eusepi from the Fulton Block Builders
Organization. They were in Pulaski, November 16th, meeting with a group
of interested Pulaski residents. Shannon and Tina were explaining how
Fulton Block Builders was started, how it is organized and the
accomplishments and improvements that have occurred in Fulton’s
Neighborhoods. Pulaski is organizing a neighborhood coalition with the same
goals as Fulton Block Builders but tailored to the needs and goals of
Pulaski residents. Anyone interested in this activity should call
315-298-4893 for more information.
