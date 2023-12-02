Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2 Adds Spectacular Parade Of Lights, Fireworks Return

FULTON – In addition to the return of fireworks along the Oswego River, residents throughout the city will be treated to a dazzling, traveling parade of lights as part of the Saturday, Dec. 2, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.

Organized by Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard, there will be a parade of firetrucks, police cars, and other emergency vehicles as well as other local businesses, traveling through the city, all bedecked in holiday lights. “All parade participants will gather at Cayuga Community College and begin our parade run at 4:00 p.m.,” Howard said. “The route will take us through neighborhoods and main streets on both the east and west sides of the city, while looping back to the tree lighting site at Veterans Memorial Park across from City Hall. The route will include: Pathfinder Courts Senior Building, Fairgrieve Elementary School for parking viewing, Price Chopper for parking viewing, Oak Street Seniors apartments, Lanigan Elementary School for parking viewing, Fulton Mills Apartments seniors, and Towpath Towers. Following the parade, the vehicles will be on display with their lights aglow along South First St. from Towpath Towers to the municipal building for the duration of the event.”

“Thanks to the SEC, this year’s tree lighting promises to be the best yet,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Sponsor SEC, with the support of Fulton Parks and Recreation, has expanded this event to be a holiday spectacular.”

This free event, which runs from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., in Veterans Memorial Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building, is chock full of activities for children and the whole family, Shue said. “Santa will be there, as well as the Grinch to delight the children, and Santa’s mailbox will also be there for letters to the North Pole. We will again offer horse-drawn carriage rides, which were extremely popular last year. There will also be a DJ from Twin Towers Music providing a holiday music soundtrack.

“Free refreshments will be available at 4:00 p.m. and include, sugar cookies donated by Kathy’s Cakes, donuts from Dunkin’ Donuts, hot cocoa donated by the Fulton Athletic Boosters Club, candy canes donated by Walmart, eggnog donated by Hudsons’ Dairy, and popcorn donated by Huhtamaki. In addition, food can be purchased from Willy Billy Bob’s BBQ food truck.”

The Salvation Army will be ringing the bell for donations, and the Fulton Police Department will be collecting Toys for Tots.

The Community Room in the Fulton Municipal building will have a variety of activities from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Among these are the Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, the G. Ray Bodley High School Art Club with free face painting and ornament decorating, and CiTi BOCES will be offering Christmas cards from kids to seniors.

Activities are scheduled as follows: 3:00-5:30 p.m., carriage rides, family activities and food truck available; 3:40 p.m., Salvation Army Timbrel Brigade on stage; 4:00 p.m. Santa arrives. 4:05 – 4:30 p.m. Cortini Band on stage; 4:15 p.m., book reading with the Fulton Public Library; 4:30 p.m., Belle Royale Dance Academy on stage; 5:00 p.m., Parade of Lights arrives at the event; 5:15 p.m., Off Broadway Dance Center on stage; 5:45 p.m., caroling around the tree by Fulton City School District students; 6:00 p.m. tree lighting ceremony; 6:15 p.m. fireworks over the river behind Veterans Park.

Beginning this year, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting will feature a Fultonian who has made significant contributions to the community. The SEC nominated several community members and voted to determine who would be given the honor of lighting the tree. “This year’s Community Luminary is Jo Smith, of the City of Fulton Clerk’s office,” Shue said. “ Jo has been invaluable to the SEC and our events by organizing the vendor and food permits for special events for the past three years. Additionally, Jo and her family have been loyal supporters of SEC events. Recently, Jo was diagnosed with cancer and began treatments; she has beaten the disease and was excited to get back to work, serving her community. The Special Events Committee is so grateful for her dedication and passion to help the City of Fulton.”

“In addition to the support of individuals, we are also extremely grateful to the corporations and individuals who have contributed food or funding for the event this year,” Shue said. “Our major corporate sponsors are Oswego Health and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Additional sponsors include Eastern Shore Associates Insurance and the City of Fulton.”

For more information, visit the Fulton Special Events Committee Facebook page.

