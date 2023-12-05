Fulton Church’s Program Of Free Meals For Those In Need Marks 15Th Year

FULTON – On a December Tuesday in 2008, members of Fulton’s All Saints Episcopal Church served the first of what has become tens of thousands of free meals to Fultonians in need. The church’s Tuesday Night Dinners program celebrates its 15th anniversary this month with record-setting levels of service.

People show up at the church on Academy St. between 5 and 6 p.m. each Tuesday. They receive balanced meals in takeout containers – typically a protein, vegetables and a dessert. The meals are prepared by a small group of church members, occasionally aided by members of local service clubs. Meals are provided with no questions asked and free of charge.

For many years, the volunteers served 50 to 75 meals weekly but earlier this year, need spiked. Now, more than 150 meals go through the church’s kitchen each week, with surges above 200.

“It’s amazing to think that we started this 15 years ago with a small grant and a desire to help people in need. We didn’t know how big the need was then but we hoped to be able to help a little. It’s an honor to serve people for whom one of our meals makes such a difference,” said Lynn Bullard, a member of the church’s Vestry and the coordinator of the weekly meals program.

The program began 15 years ago as Bullard fought cancer. Friends, family, co-workers and parents of her childrens’ swim teammates filled the house with meals. She looked for a way to pay them all back and settled instead on a plan to pay it forward, basing the meals program on one at another Episcopal church.

Donations supply 100% of the money needed to buy food, takeout containers and supplies. The recent sharp increase in meals has increased the need for donors and kitchen volunteers. Donations can be sent to All Saints Episcopal Church, PO Box 542, Fulton, NY 13069. Please write “Tuesday Night Dinners” in the memo line of the check. Community organizations wanting presentations on the program or offering volunteers can contact Bullard at [email protected].

