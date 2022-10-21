Fulton Elementary Schools Visited By Author Eric Litwin

FULTON – Students at all four Fulton elementary schools received visits from Eric Litwin, award-winning musician and one of the original authors of the Pete the Cat book series.

Throughout the week of Oct. 17, Litwin visited numerous Central NY schools, including Granby, Fairgrieve, Lanigan, and Volney Elementary in Fulton. At each, Litwin shared his musical talents, his literary accomplishments and plenty of laughs to his excited young audiences.

Litwin is a self-described “recovering teacher” – having spent many years teaching elementary students himself – best known as the original author of the Pete the Cat book series. Litwin turned to music and writing with hopes to inspire his students to develop their own love of reading. Much of his musical and literary work is heavily influenced by the call-and-response devices commonly found in blues music, one of his favorite inspirations.

With guitar in-hand, Litwin shared his personal story with Fulton students, encouraging them to “read about everything.” Through songs, dances, and even a scary story or two, Litwin thrilled the children of Fulton throughout the week of visits.

