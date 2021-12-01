FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA and Catholic Charities of Oswego County have come together to offer weekly Life Skills lessons for youth in grades 2-12 located in Oswego County, primarily focusing on the city of Fulton.

With funding from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, both organizations have been able to purchase quality supplies for the program, such as journals, personal hygiene kits, calculators for basic budgeting, and basic cooking utensils.

Lessons so far have included goal setting, the physical and mental benefits of practicing gratitude, stress management and adequate self-care. Future lessons will include budgeting tips, practicing and maintaining personal hygiene, how to make affordable and healthy meals, and recognizing the signs of healthy vs. unhealthy relationships.

This program will run on Tuesday afternoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for the duration of the school year and is open and free to all youth in grades 2-12. missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...