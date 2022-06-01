FULTON – July 16 will be a day of fun and fitness as the Fulton Family YMCA debuts the River Run 8K and 5K races begin at 9 a.m. at the softball field along William Gillard Drive.

The 5K course is a flat, certified course for either running or walking while the 8K running course has two significant hills and runs for a time along the Oswego River.

There will also be a fun run for children, featuring age-appropriate courses for youngsters ages 5 and under, 6 – 8 and 9 – 12. The Kids Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. and is sponsored by Golden Sun Bus Service. A bounce house will be on site for youngsters to enjoy. Music will be provided and refreshments will be available.

“The Fulton Family YMCA Fun Run is not only good for your health but it’s good for the health of our community, too. Proceeds from the race help us provide scholarships to YMCA programs and services to our neighbors who need them. We’re excited to bring this event to the community and I encourage everyone to take a run or a walk to help make Fulton a better place to live,” said Amy Leotta, Executive Director.

Entry fees are $25 for the 5K Run/Walk and the 8K Run, with a $5 discount for students in grades K – 12. The Kids Fun Run is $10 for the first child in a family and $5 for each additional child. Registration the day of the race is $35. Online registration is available until 9 p.m. July 13 at auyertiming.com, where race results will also be posted.

Additional details can be found at fultonymca.org.

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change. With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

