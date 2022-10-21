Fulton Family YMCA To Host Annual Halloween At The Y Party

FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA is set to host its annual Halloween at the Y Party on Friday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This fun family event will have creepy crafts, spooky sensory activities, light refreshments, a costume contest, and more! This event will be held indoors and is open to both members and non-members. Registration for this event will be open until Tuesday, October 25.

For more information on this event, please contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 315-598-9622 or visit our website www.fultonymca.org.

The Fulton Family YMCA is a community organization that focuses on strengthening the minds, bodies, and spirits of members through its commitment to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

