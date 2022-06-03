Claire Broderick and Megan Flint, both 2022 graduates of G. Ray Bodley High School, were awarded the Fulton Lions Club’s 2022 H. and Mary Dowd Memorial, and John Scaringi scholarships respectively, said Zach Merry, Fulton Lions past president and scholarship chair.

Each scholarship provides the winner with $750 per year for four years toward their college costs. Broderick will be attending Nazareth College and Flint will be attending the University of Buffalo where she will major in Biology.

“Harold ‘H’ Dowd was a member of the Fulton Lions Club for more than 40 years,” said David Guyer, club president. “ He served both our club and our community with dedication, selflessness and good humor. Mary Dowd was an honorary Fulton Lions Club member who always opened her home to the club and to foreign exchange students for years. John Scaringi was a longstanding, treasured member of the club.”

The Fulton Lions Club, also know for their Mane Event Comedy Night, Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...