FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $1,500 to the Oswego County Salvation Army.
“We are proud to support the Salvation Army and the many ways they help families throughout our county,” said David Guyer, Fulton Lions president.
The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area.
