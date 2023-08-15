FULTON, NY -The Fulton Lions Club is sponsoring a free concert from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Voorhees Park in the Lion Leo Chirello Memorial Gazebo featuring Shashi Kanbur, sax and Leah on vocals.

“Shashi and Leah were a big hit at Fulton’s recent Porchfest,” Fulton Lion Event Chair and Fulton Fifth Ward Councilor Audrey Avery said. “I had the privilege of having them perform on my porch during Porchfest and they were fantastic.”

Avery said that water will be provided and that people should bring their own chairs for the concert.

Other concerts in recent years at the gazebo have included the Anthony Joseph Swingtet and the Montalbano Quartet.

Fulton’s Lions Club, also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes, and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For further information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.

