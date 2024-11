FULTON – On Saturday, October 1, Fulton resident John McEachen finished 10th out of 53 runners at “Amy’s Adventure Race for the Lake,” a 4.5mile cross-country race, which entails an approximate 160m ascent.

Created to bring attention to the LGLC’s mission of protecting the land that protects the lake, Amy’s Race also directly demonstrates the holistic benefits of conserving natural resources while also providing recreational opportunities. McEachen is a retired Border Patrol Agent.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...