FULTON – The Fulton Noon Rotary Club distributes dictionaries to all the third-grade students in the Fulton School District, including Fairgrieve, Lanigan, Volney, and Granby elementary schools. The club hands out over 200 dictionaries annually and have been doing this program for over 15 years.

The Fulton Noon Rotary Club meets the first three Thursdays of the month at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.

