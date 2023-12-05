Fulton Noon Rotary Club Food for Thought Program

FULTON – During the month of November the Fulton Noon Rotary Club along with Fulton Savings Bank collected food items for their annual Food for Thought program. All six bank locations participated and over 250 items, as well as some cash, were collected and distributed to the local food pantries.

Assistant Manager Geniece Monette and Rotarian Nancy Kush Ellis Branch Officer Randy Hoyt and Rotarian Nancy Kush Ellis Branch Officer Kristie Engebretsen and Rotarian Nancy Kush Ellis

