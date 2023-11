FULTON – On Sunday, July 10, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m., the Voorhees Park neighborhood will host local performers in this free walk-about day of music and CommUNITY!

To sign up as a performer, sign up your porch, yard, or garage, or learn how to include your food truck check out the website at www.fultonporchfest.com.

