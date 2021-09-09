Fulton Savings Bank Shows Customer Appreciation With Free Food Trucks, Giveaways At All Offices

As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB), lined up food truck appearances at all its offices to show customers their appreciation, Aug. 16 – 20, it was announced by Michael Pollock, FSB president and CEO.

“We arranged for Mr. Mike’s Seafood and R.F.H.’s Hide-A-Way to offer our customers a free hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. one day during that week at each of our six offices in appreciation for their support and we gave out 850 meals in total, “ Pollock said. “ In addition, we had giveaways for all customers and there were drawings where two customers at each office won YETI picnic coolers stuffed with Fulton Savings merchandise.”

Cooler winners included: Seth Gibson and Marilou Fistick at the main office in Fulton; Don Emerson and John Pickard at the Village Green office in Baldwinsville; Larry Behling and Chelsea Koegel at the Phoenix office; Jim Thayer and Kevin Daily at the Central Square office; Riley Schirtz and Haley Cox at the Brewerton office; and Mike Doran and Nancy Corrsette at the Constantia office.

“We are so grateful to our many faithful customers for supporting us and doing business with us over the past 150 years,” Pollock said.

Fulton Savings Bank is the city’s oldest, locally owned, longest-standing business, according to The Friends of History in Fulton, Inc. The Bank is governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of local residents and businesspeople, who oversee the overall Bank operations.

Over the last 150 years, Fulton Savings has helped countless couples buy their first dream home, enabled scores of students to finance their college education, helped with home improvements and business start-ups and expansions, and so much more, said Pollock.

The Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton and Constantia with eleven Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) throughout its service area and assets totaling more than $453 million; deposits totaling more than $317 million.

