Fulton Students Celebrate Stories with Author John Schu

FULTON – Elementary students across the Fulton City School District were recently treated to visits from John Schu, an author and reading advocate who enthusiastically encouraged students to “celebrate story.”

On Monday, December 4, Schu began his tour of Fulton at Fairgrieve Elementary School, where he met with students throughout the day. Schu shared stories of his own love of reading and writing, gifting dozens of students books written by himself or one of his many author friends. Students grew excited when Schu told stories about colleagues like author Ben Clanton, author of the Narwhal and Jelly books, and Dave Pilkey of Dog Man and Captain Underpants fame. After his large-group sessions, students were able to meet with Schu in an informal setting, asking him questions and joining him in the library for a book-signing.

Schu continued his visits throughout the rest of the week, visiting Lanigan on Tuesday, Volney on Wednesday, and Granby on Thursday. At each, Schu was met with similar enthusiasm and likewise encouraged students to celebrate stories.

The Chicago-based Schu has interacted with over 100,000 students across the United States, advocating for “kids, books, and the people that connect them.” Also a published author, Schu has penned books like This is a School, This is a Story, The Gift of the Story and the upcoming Louder than Hunger.

