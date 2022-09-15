FULTON – Kelsey Caza was recently awarded a Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarship by the Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

Caza, a 2022 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, is now attending Genesee Community College.

She is pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising. She has had a passion for hair and clothing design since she was quite young and was already sewing clothes by the age of ten. Caza completed the Cosmetology program at CITI BOCES and plans on blending her knowledge in this field with the fashion design education she is now studying.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday mornings at 7 a.m. For more information on the club see our Facebook page or contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491.

