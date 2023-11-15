Fulton Sunrise Rotary Inducts New Members

FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently inducted five new members. We are pleased to welcome them to our club and look forward to utilizing their passions and talents as we serve our community. Pictured in the back row are Teri Loetterle, Sunrise Rotary President Patrick Waite, Ellen Piere, and Mary Elliott. In the front row are Lynn MaRie Coulton, and Judy Sterling.

For more information of Fulton Sunrise Rotary visit “Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club” on Facebook. The club meets on Friday mornings at 7:00 am in Mimi’s.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...