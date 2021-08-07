Fulton Sunrise Rotary Present 2021 Scholarships

FULTON – The Fulton Sunrise Rotary has presented Brenna Wells and Haley Bowersox with the Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarship.

Brenna Wells, a 2021 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, has been awarded a Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarship by the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Edna Wells. Brenna will be attending Cayuga Community College in the fall where she will pursue a career in nursing.

Haley Bowersox, a 2021 graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School, has been awarded a Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarship by the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club. She is the daughter of Timothy and Juanita Bowersox. Haley will be attending Onondaga Community College in the fall where she will pursue a career in environmental technology and geoscience.

