Fundraiser In Hastings To Benefit Five Year Old Boy

HASTINGS, NY – Damon Hoyt is currently at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

On October 9, 2021 there will be a fundraiser in his name at the Hastings VFW in Hastings, New York, on County Route 13.

Pre-sale tickets are going for $12 and at the door $15 this includes 1/2 chicken salt potatoes baked beans pasta salad and the water. There will also be raffle baskets, a 50-50 raffle, bake sale, door prizes and music.

Proceeds from this event go towards medical costs for Damon, and any extra proceeds will be given to a fund at the hospital center for other children going through the same treatment as Damon.

Any questions about the event you can contact Kim Crouse- 315-591-5684 or Charles Hoyt 315-602-6893

