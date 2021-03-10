FULTON – For G & C Foods giving back to its community is more than just a nice gesture; it’s a part of its culture that resonates with its more than 500 associates.

A long-time supporter of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), G & C Food’s commitment to its community and its appreciation for the human service programs provided by OCO and the agency’s mission of helping those in need continues to be the inspiration for including OCO among G & C Foods’ charitable contributions.

“G & C Foods deeply values the partnership that has developed with OCO,” said G & C Foods President Rich Chapman. “We know how hard they work to bring awareness to the struggles in our community and the efforts put forth to make it better. The work OCO does to improve the quality of life for underprivileged and underprovided children, families, and those with disabilities is essential to the overall well-being of Oswego County Supporting an organization with a mission like that is tremendously rewarding. Plus, they are an exceedingly fun group of people to work with.”

Headquartered in Syracuse, G & C Foods is a food service re-distributor of refrigerated, frozen and dry food. The company stores and delivers more than 4,000 food items to meet the needs of customers from Maine to Florida.

“We are proud to count such a caring and community-minded company as G & C Foods among our supporters,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “As an anti-poverty agency OCO’s mission is to fight poverty in many forms. The programs and services we offer at OCO provide our clients a hand up. We teach them the importance of making good decisions and empower them to reach goals that will better their condition and elevate their self-esteem. We are appreciative of the fact that OCO has been chosen as one of G & C Foods’ benefactors. G & C Foods’ commitment to our community and its support of our programs is inspiring.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...