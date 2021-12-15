Game On: Phoenix Esports Team Among Best In State

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District esports team etched its name into the record books this season as the squad landed among the top 10 in state rankings.

For the team of 14 John C. Birdlebough High School students, the success didn’t come without a lot of hard work and perseverance. They were constantly practicing, scrimmaging and shuffling team members as quarantines and the pandemic impacted schedules.

“It was tough, but our communication and teamwork really improved throughout the season,” said Ryleah Breckenridge, a junior on the Firebird squad. “We played to each other’s strengths and complemented each other’s skills. It was a lot of fun.”

That fun translated into a winning record. Throughout the season, the Firebirds outdueled their opponents playing “Rocket League” and “League of Legends” before getting knocked out of the state playoffs in December. They finished the year ranked eighth among the 64 teams in New York state.

“Coming into the season, they knew they wanted to play at an individual level, but they quickly realized they would have to work as a team to be successful,” said Phoenix esports coach Kristy Ryan. “They were able to do that, and this experience has really given them a sense of community and teamwork.”

According to Corey Szyikowski, who coaches the team with Ryan, the students also gained a sense of accountability as they worked to maintain their grades and fulfill other requirements to participate.

“They did such a great job throughout the season,” Szyikowski said. “We’re so proud of them and the way they came together as a team.”

Szyikowski was also quick to commend the PCSD technology team for their behind-the-scenes efforts to ensure a successful year.

“The support we get from IT and the infrastructure we have here is unbelievable,” he said. “The tech department is second to none, and we couldn’t do it without their support.”

