OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management partners with CiTi BOCES and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to offer a series of free open house events where people can learn about public transportation services, including transit programs and assistance, trip planning tools and bus operator career opportunities.

“This free information series is open to anyone interested in learning more about the different transportation options available to them,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “People can drop in and ask any questions they have about riding the bus, navigating routes, transferring between buses and other transportation-related issues. We hope that by educating residents about these services, they will feel more confident when using public transit.”

Walk-ins are welcome between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at each of the following open house events:

Monday, Oct. 16 at Selkirk Landing, 96 Bella Rd., Pulaski

Monday, Nov. 20 at CiTi BOCES Literary Zone, 104 Cayuga St., Fulton

Monday, Dec. 18 at Selkirk Landing, 96 Bella Rd., Pulaski

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at CiTi BOCES Literary Zone, 104 Cayuga St., Fulton

Monday, Feb. 19 at Selkirk Landing, 96 Bella Rd., Pulaski

Monday, March 18 at CiTi BOCES Literary Zone, 104 Cayuga St., Fulton

Neither registration nor appointments are required for these events.

For more information, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

