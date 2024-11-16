OSWEGO COUNTY – Find the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones at the Schroeppel Historical Society’s annual Craft Fair and Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 23. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schroeppel Historical Museum, 486 Main St., Phoenix.

Bid on unique items such as homemade crafts, home décor, toys, gift baskets, gift certificates, donations from local businesses and organizations and more. Silent auction bidding ends at 2 p.m.

Shoppers can also enjoy homemade goods from the bake sale and check out interesting local artifacts at the Schroeppel Historical Society’s renovated museum.

Proceeds from the event help the Schroeppel Historical Society offer historical presentations to the community and maintain its building in Phoenix.

For more information, visit the Friends of Schroeppel Historical Society Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SCHROEPPEL.

