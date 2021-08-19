OSWEGO – Oswego High School Class of 2021 and Kingsford Park alumna Gianna Ruggio was awarded the Annual KPS Home and School Alumni Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a OHS graduate who attended grades K-6 at Kingsford Park. Funds raised throughout the school year by the Home and School with the help of KPS faculty and staff make this scholarship possible each year. Gianna is the daughter of Bob and Jen Ruggio of Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related