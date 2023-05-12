SYRACUSE, NY — In April, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to Girl Scouting in celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Month. Each year, the council, girls, troops, families and community find special ways to thank their local volunteers throughout the month. Volunteers are also celebrated on April 22, Girl Scout Leader’s Day, a national recognition date to honor volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentor Girl Scouts.

Many local volunteers also receive special awards at regional volunteer appreciation dinners held in mid-to-late-April. Celebration locations for the council this year included North Syracuse, Gouverneur, New York Mills, Binghamton, Corning and Clifton Springs, N.Y.

“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of our council, our mission and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” says Christina Verratti, GSNYPENN Vice President of Membership Support & Product Programs. “We appreciate all they do to support our members and troops. They’re empowering, motivating and growing Girl Scouts who are making the world a better place in the process. ‘Thanks’ never seems like enough!”

The following GSNYPENN volunteers were presented with special awards in appreciation and recognition of their dedication and efforts during the 2022–23 membership year:

Hall of Fame

Recognizes a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scout Movement within GSNYPENN; the recipient has supported the council in a variety of ways including supporting Girl Scouts in the community, volunteering in a variety of roles and through a financial gift

Nomination letters for Jane and Clay Converse used the word “passion” many times. Merriam-Webster defines passion as “a strong liking or desire for or devotion to some activity, object, or concept.” The Converses demonstrate their Girl Scout passion daily through actions that speak louder than words. They’ve provided years of Girl Scout volunteer work and knowledge related to programming, leadership, training, event facilitation, and membership growth and retention. Anyone who has had the pleasure to connect with the Converses observes firsthand the way they are revered and respected across the council as volunteers who ensure girls always have access to Girl Scouting in their communities. By showing up, supporting, mentoring, encouraging and being a sister to every Girl Scout they have both made a truly indelible impact on Girl Scouting across all 26 counties served by the GSNYPENN Council.

President’s Award

Recognizes a Service Unit team that surpasses service unit goals and results in a significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals

Service Unit 137 – Jamesville DeWitt (Onondaga County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 260 – Little Falls (Herkimer County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 416 – Victor (Ontario County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 417 – Newark (Wayne County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 433 – Sugarmoss (Bradford County, Pa.)

Service Unit 436 – Tioga Center Nichols (Tioga County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 444 – Penn Yan (Yates County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 445 – Maple Valley (Allegany County, N.Y.)

Service Unit 451 – Wa-Co-Na (Ontario County, N.Y.)

Ever-Green Award

Recognizes volunteers who have previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving the original award

Rebecca Aiken, Central Square, N.Y.

Gretchen Cicora, Springwater, N.Y.

Tami Dowdle, Bath, N.Y.

Samantha Galliher, Clinton, N.Y.

Catherine McFee, Hemlock, N.Y.

Heather Newton, Phelps, N.Y.

Lynda Wright, Phelps, N.Y.

Thanks Badge

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service that has benefited the entire council or Girl Scout Movement

Thanks Badge: Amy Pfeifer, Liverpool, N.Y.

Thanks Badge II: Hollyanne Young, Liverpool, N.Y.

Honor Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to two or more service units or geographic areas

Christina Akins, Auburn, N.Y.

Donna Clark, Auburn, N.Y.

Timmie Clark, Auburn, N.Y.

Susan Morell, Oneonta, N.Y.

Brandi Walruth, Hammondsport, N.Y.

Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs, N.Y.

Appreciation Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area

Mindy Andrews, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Julia Hope Anello, Newark, N.Y.

Jamie Brink, Endicott, N.Y.

Amy Church, Ontario, N.Y.

Crystal Cornacchia, Newport, N.Y.

Amie Craft, Lyons Falls, N.Y.

Helen Diglia, Oneonta, N.Y.

Sarah Beth Duhamel, Victor, N.Y.

Kathleen Feulner, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Nicole Giardino, Geneva, N.Y.

Becky Greenstrom, Vestal, N.Y.

Kim Griswold, Oneonta, N.Y.

Sharon Hoover, Sodus, N.Y.

Miriam Jacobs, Oneida, N.Y.

Pia Nichols, Little Falls, N.Y.

Barbara Odenbach, Livonia, N.Y.

Nicole Osborne, Geneva, N.Y.

Brianna Parker, Endicott, N.Y.

Holly Pelzer, Little Falls, N.Y.

Julie Pierson, Phelps, N.Y.

Jessica Rogers, Shortsville, N.Y.

Ryan Saxby, Liverpool, N.Y.

Jessica Synenki, Little Falls, N.Y.

Bridgett VanGorder, Bath, N.Y.

Florencia Vidal, Carthage, N.Y.

Mercedes Westfall, Williamson, N.Y.

Volunteer of Excellence

Recognizes outstanding service in providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place

Sandra Ahmed, Savona, N.Y.

Jacqueline Alex, Manlius, N.Y.

Katrina Baliva, Union Springs, N.Y.

Christopher Batten, Ithaca, N.Y.

Danielle Beach, South New Berlin, N.Y.

Caitlin Beardsley, Williamson, N.Y.

Jessica Beck, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Marie Campos, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Ramon Colon IV, Remsen, N.Y.

Angel Conklin, Bath, N.Y.

Sami Conklin, Bath, N.Y.

Daniela Contreras, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Amanda Cotten, Unadilla, N.Y.

Jessica Cousineau, West Monroe, N.Y.

Heather DeRuyter, Phelps, N.Y.

Lisa Dibble, South New Berlin, N.Y.

Haley Dossinger, Ithaca, N.Y.

Megan Eklund, Stamford, N.Y.

Jeanie Farrell, Victor, N.Y.

Kirsten Gargash, Oneonta, N.Y.

Barbara Gordon, Towanda, Pa.

Angelica Gorman, Evans Mills, N.Y.

Desiree Gray, New Berlin, N.Y.

Brenda Griep, West Monroe, N.Y.

Katherine Haberer, Central Square, N.Y.

Terry Hall, Sayre, Pa.

Rachel Hausman, Hornell, N.Y.

Karen Hoffman, Painted Post, N.Y.

Nicole Hubbell, Trumansburg, N.Y.

Amy Huggins, New Berlin, N.Y.

Diane Hurlburt, Painted Post, N.Y.

Katie Kelsch, Ontario, N.Y.

Erica Konopski, Painted Post, N.Y.

Tina Lowe, Central Square, N.Y.

Julia Macreery, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Kayla Mayberry, Scipio Center, N.Y.

Jocelyn McConnon, Phelps, N.Y.

Maria Monroe, Palmyra, N.Y.

Carolynn Niles, Williamson, N.Y.

Melissa Nuwer, Ontario, N.Y.

Jennifer Parmon, Herkimer, N.Y.

Chrystal Peplinski, New Hartford, N.Y.

Amber Potter, Norwich, N.Y.

Kathryn Rine, Farmington, N.Y.

Kelly Risley, Campbell, N.Y.

LaCosta Saville, Scipio Center, N.Y.

Nancy Sexton, Arlington, Wash.

Monica Shworles, Manlius, N.Y.

Amanda Smith, Endicott, N.Y.

April Smith, Wyalusing, Pa.

Rachel Stoneham, Newark, N.Y.

Alicia Sutton, Wyalusing, Pa.

Stephanie Taylor, New Hartford, N.Y.

Lisa Templar, North Rose, N.Y.

Bonnie Thomas, Wolcott, N.Y.

Jennifer Thompson, Owego, N.Y.

Jennifer Townsend, Canton, N.Y.

Elaine Tsukayama, Oneonta, N.Y.

Evelyn Vento, Watertown, N.Y.

Catherine Weiss, Manlius, N.Y.

Bonnie White, Phelps, N.Y.

Dessa White, DeWitt, N.Y.

Samantha Wilson, Newark, N.Y.

Cathi Wiltsey, Oneonta, N.Y.

Trefoil Award

Recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer team (three or more) that works together to accomplish amazing goals

Service Unit 415 Team – Red Jacket (Ontario County, N.Y.)

Michelle Mitchell, Shortsville, N.Y.

Carrie Morris, Manchester, N.Y.

Jill Persson, Shortsville, N.Y.

Service Unit 416 Team – Victor (Ontario County, N.Y.)

Michele Ekholm, Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Jennifer Lyons, Victor, N.Y.

Elizabeth Woodhams, Macedon, N.Y.

Service Unit 425 Team – Caywasco (Cayuga County, N.Y.)

Kati Batty, Aurora, N.Y.

Abigail Marnell, Locke, N.Y.

Lauren Powers, Locke, N.Y.

Audrey Ryerson, Moravia, N.Y.

Madeline Saville, Scipio Center, N.Y.

Melinda Sheppard, Moravia, N.Y.

Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs, N.Y.

Christina Wilkinson, Locke, N.Y.

Cora Mae Williams, Moravia, N.Y

Spirit Award

Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes

Maureen Aliani, DeWitt, N.Y.

Amy Allen, Farmington, N.Y.

Nancy Anton, Ilion, N.Y.

Cheryl Baker, Ithaca, N.Y.

Amanda Bamberg, Endicott, N.Y.

Kathleen Barling, Cicero, N.Y.

Rebecca Butterworth, Williamstown, N.Y.

Kimberly Conklin-Ottaviano, Bath, N.Y.

Amanda Coyle, Cicero, N.Y.

Tracey Criscione, Cicero, N.Y.

Nicole Cummings, Victor, N.Y.

Debra Davies, Oneonta, N.Y.

Dawn Dean, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Christine Falvo, Rome, N.Y.

Melinda Fry, Whitesville, N.Y.

Melissa Gragg, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Jen Hall, Victor, N.Y.

Ruth Howell, Groton, N.Y.

Paige Kennedy, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Lori Knopp, King Ferry, N.Y.

Amy Mahardy, New Hartford, N.Y.

Sharon McGuinness, Endwell, N.Y.

Jennifer Minor, Vestal, N.Y.

Nina Nowack, Ontario, N.Y.

Kristy Partridge, Auburn, N.Y.

Mary Ellen Reese, Walruth, N.Y.

Meredith Ritter, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Suzanne Roche, Sherburne, N.Y.

Jennifer Schumacher, North Syracuse, N.Y.

Kayla Sherman, Calcium, N.Y.

Garen Sinden, Victor, N.Y.

Betsy Smith, Williamson, N.Y.

Nicole Smith, Shortsville, N.Y.

Candice Soderberg, Webster, N.Y.

Jennifer Sonnen, Vestal, N.Y.

Cassandra Tice, Shortsville, N.Y.

Lisa Westmiller, Auburn, N.Y.

Terri Williams, Lyons, N.Y.

Elizabeth Zilinski, Elmira, N.Y.

Good Guy Award

Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council

Jaren Arthur, North Rose, N.Y.

Cody Borden, Wellsville, N.Y.

Art Cacciola, Candor, N.Y.

Chris Collins, Manlius, N.Y.

Jason Feulner, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Justin Kieffer, Natural Bridge, N.Y.

Mark Miller, Manlius, N.Y.

Nicholas Paradise, Clyde, N.Y.

Raymond Staley, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Brian White, Phelps, N.Y.

Rising Star Award

Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts

Melissa Babcock, Groton, N.Y.

Kimberly Barber, Palmyra, N.Y.

Kati Batty, Aurora, N.Y.

Danielle Cima, Cicero, N.Y.

Maureen Coats, King Ferry, N.Y.

Samantha Cook, Whitesville, N.Y.

Ashley Daly, Scipio Center, N.Y.

Whitney Daniels, Syracuse, N.Y.

Melody DeCamp, Corning, N.Y.

Brittany Drader, Moravia, N.Y.

Meghan Eames, Vestal, N.Y.

Candice Eiffe, Central Square, N.Y.

Miranda Ervolino, Wellsville, N.Y.

Sharyn Fine, Vestal, N.Y.

Kara Golden, Manchester, N.Y.

Marijo Haggett, Norwood, N.Y.

Lara Hodge, Little Falls, N.Y.

Molly Holmes, Groton, N.Y.

Jennifer Julien, Central Square, N.Y.

Jamie Kieffer, Natural Bridge, N.Y.

Erica LaRussa, Geneva, N.Y.

Brandy Miles, Marion, N.Y.

Megan Riedl, Potsdam, N.Y.

Reesa Santell, Newark, N.Y.

Rebecca Schuelke Staehr, Cayuga, N.Y.

Misty Sharp, Central Square, N.Y.

Tammy Sloughter, Ovid, N.Y.

Gabby Smith, Canton, N.Y.

Amanda Staley, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Ashley Sullivan, Oneonta, N.Y.

Nichole Toor, Sodus, N.Y.

Holly Velez, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Melissa Wagner, Horseheads, N.Y.

Sarah Ward, Herkimer, N.Y.

Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin

Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at 5-year intervals

40 Years

Nancy Niswender, Moravia, N.Y.

35 Years

Cheryl Baker, Ithaca, N.Y.

Carol Barnes, Tioga Center, N.Y.

Karen Brennan, Athens, Pa.

Thomas Lawrence, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

30 Years

Becky Ferlo, Rome, N.Y.

Louise Sackett, Athens, Pa.

25 Years

Patricia Bowker, Walton, N.Y.

Paula Brown, West Eaton, N.Y.

Gina Cooper, Syracuse, N.Y.

Alexandria Ferlo, Rome, N.Y.

Jinny Foreman, Ontario, N.Y.

Katherine Haberer, Central Square, N.Y.

Colene Hulbert, Arkport, N.Y.

Leigh Lipkin, Mount Airy, Ga.

Mary Phraner, Walton, N.Y.

Audrey Ryerson, Moravia, N.Y.

Laura Sharp, Rome, N.Y.

20 Years

Kathleen Barling, Cicero, N.Y.

Julie Bush, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Anna Chamberlin, Hamilton, N.Y.

Janet Christiansen, Athens, Pa.

Brenda Griep, West Monroe, N.Y.

Nicole Marsh, Lee Center, N.Y.

Cheryn Payne, Burlington Flats, N.Y.

Kathleen Wilde, Union Springs, N.Y.

Terri Williams, Lyons, N.Y.

15 Years

Christina Akins, Auburn, N.Y.

Heather Ball-Harrower, Waverly, N.Y.

Julie Bogdan, Mansfield, Pa.

Mary Creller, Tioga Center, N.Y.

Michalane Geiler, Syracuse, N.Y.

Michelle Isham, Athens, Pa.

Tanya Kuhl, Mansfield, Pa.

Dawn Slonaker, Osceola, Pa.

10 Years

Katy Batty, Aurora, N.Y.

Tammy Brown, Blossburg, Pa.

Elizabeth Chrisman, Little Falls, N.Y.

Timmie Clark, Auburn, N.Y.

Daniela Contreras, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Tracy Duerr, Manlius, N.Y.

Karen Exelby, Fabius, N.Y.

Jeanie Farrell, Victor, N.Y.

Carrie Fishner, Delhi, N.Y.

Kristy Fitch, Delancey, N.Y.

Sandra Fraleigh, McLean, N.Y.

Samantha Galliher, Clinton, N.Y.

Olga Grant, Massena, N.Y.

Helen Harer, Covington, Pa.

Heather Hollister, Freeville, N.Y.

Amy Huggins, New Berlin, N.Y.

Tina Kallin, Nichols, N.Y.

Amy Nugent, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Katie Palm, Delhi, N.Y.

Shannon Saville, Moravia, N.Y.

Cari Shiel, Newark Valley, N.Y.

Megan Stewart, Chittenango, N.Y.

Rachel Stoneham, Newark, N.Y.

Jennifer Tayler, Mohawk, N.Y.

Sarah Wimer, Palmyra, N.Y.

Alicia Zelaska, Nichols, N.Y.

5 Years

Lana Batick, Manlius, N.Y.

Erin Bennett, Hamilton, N.Y.

Francine Bornheimer, Lyons, N.Y.

Amanda Brandt, Little Falls, N.Y.

Amy Clarke, Canton, N.Y.

Maranda Crump, Winthrop, N.Y.

Christina Fox, Skaneateles, N.Y.

Kristen Gallo, Vestal, N.Y.

Laura Garza, Manlius, N.Y.

Carrie Grooms, Camillus, N.Y.

Amy Hall, Cameron, N.Y.

Danielle Hulbert, Almond, N.Y.

Linda Jeffrey, Sabinsville, Pa.

Elizabeth Johnson, Utica, N.Y.

Laura King, Syracuse, N.Y.

Erin Lawrence, Dryden, N.Y.

Lisa McGregor, Davenport, N.Y.

Karen Miller, Clyde, N.Y.

Melissa Miller, Waverly, N.Y.

Tanesha Monroe, Gaines, Pa.

Kevin Nugent, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Anna Osborn, Blossburg, Pa.

Stacey Otte, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Michelle Pate, New Berlin, N.Y.

Mark Pauline, Davenport, N.Y.

Holly Pelzer, Little Falls, N.Y.

Daisy Rapp, Barton, N.Y.

Jason Riddle, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Suzanne Roche, Sherburne, N.Y.

Jessica Roe, Rome, N.Y.

Melissa Schafer, Sauquoit, N.Y.

Jennifer Schumacher, North Syracuse, N.Y.

Nicollette Scott, Hartford, N.Y.

Laura Smith, Nichols, N.Y.

Amanda Staley, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Ashley Stevens, Athens, Pa.

Kayleigh Stevens, Central Square, N.Y.

David Tyo, Rensselaer Falls, N.Y.

Billiejo Vecchio, Adams Center, N.Y.

Lauren Villanueva, Camillus, N.Y.

Laura Waldron, Savannah, N.Y.

Keisha Ward, Star Lake, N.Y.

Kelly Webster, Holland Patent, N.Y.

Katie Williams, Ithaca, N.Y.

Liz Winfield, Dryden, N.Y.

Rebecca Winterson, Syracuse, N.Y.

Kate Zeller, Sayre, Pa.

Membership Numeral Guard

Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years

65 Years

Judi Zeamer, Johnson City, N.Y.

55 Years

Barbara Dailey, Endwell, N.Y.

Sandy Putney, Lisbon, N.Y.

50 Years

Michelle Pattison, Downsville, N.Y.

40 Years

Rebecca Aiken, Central Square, N.Y.

Susan Kane, Endwell, N.Y.

Adlain Milheim, Mansfield, Pa.

Marilyn Paradis, Potsdam, N.Y.

Barbara Ray, Palmyra, N.Y.

Angel Turner-Snyder, Hammondsport, N.Y.

Karen Wright, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Dianne Zelaska, Nichols, N.Y.

BJ Reynolds, Remsen, N.Y.

35 Years

Suzanne Bice, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Cheryl Bowers, Keuka Park, N.Y.

Susan Donahue, Norwood, N.Y.

Mary Ellen Quinlan, Honeoye, N.Y.

25 Years

Gretchen Cicora, Springwater, N.Y.

Martha Clune, Binghamton, N.Y.

20 Years

Emily Bush, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Karie Cottrell, Jamesville, N.Y.

Christine Falvo, Rome, N.Y.

Carleen Lattin, Montour Falls, N.Y.

Heather Losee, Central Square, N.Y.

Amy Miller, Penn Yan, N.Y.

Eileen Shultis, Oneonta, N.Y.

Rebecca Williams, Lyons, N.Y.

15 Years

Kathleen Coopersmith, Delhi, N.Y.

Beth Dewalt, Ithaca, N.Y.

Heather Durfey, Marion, N.Y.

Kathyron Durgan, Watertown, N.Y.

Theresa Falvo, Rome, N.Y.

Penny Harageones, Delancey, N.Y,

Molly Holmes, Groton, N.Y.

Susan Hoskins, Elmira, N.Y.

Erica Konopski, Painted Post, N.Y.

Katie LaShomb, Colton, N.Y.

Laura Mills, Delhi, N.Y.

Rebecca Nolan, Clinton, N.Y.

Barbara Odenbach, Livonia, N.Y.

Valerie Palazolo, Little Falls, N.Y.

Garen Sinden, Victor, N.Y.

Jill Weston, Baldwinsville, N.Y.

Corinne Wilson, Little Falls, N.Y.

Elizabeth Woodhams, Macedon, N.Y.

10 Years

Melissa Arthur, North Rose, N.Y.

Paula Brewer, Jasper, N.Y.

Jamie Brink, Endicott, N.Y.

Nichole Covert, East Syracuse, N.Y.

Angela De Nardis, Endicott, N.Y.

Sarah Beth Duhamel, Victor, NY

Jennifer Gruschow, Branchport, N.Y.

Alicia Hatch, Candor, N.Y.

Kristen Hunter, Adams, N.Y.

Kristin Kester, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Tina Lowe, Central Square, N.Y.

Melissa Millers, Lyons, N.Y.

Natalie Pitcher, Russell, N.Y.

Alison Stephens, Wayland, N.Y.

Kari Weir, Hornell, N.Y.

5 Years

Sandra Ahmed, Savona, N.Y.

Melissa Clasen, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Samantha Cook, Whitesville, N.Y.

Jessica Cousineau, West Monroe, N.Y.

Corry Derschang, Fayetteville, N.Y.

Melissa Gragg, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Kaylin Grainer, Little Falls, N.Y.

Sarah Haupfleisch, Mount Upton, N.Y.

Monica Hernandes, Lyons, N.Y.

Erica Larussa, Geneva, N.Y.

Amanda Mikalunas, Hornell, N.Y.

Katelyn Millay, Adams Center, N.Y.

Francesca Phenes, Franklinville, N.Y.

Megan Riedl, Potsdam, N.Y.

Sara Ritchey, Wellsboro, Pa.

Katrina Smith, Canandaigua, N.Y.

Nicole Smith, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Amy Soper, Towanda, Pa.

Alicia Sutton, Wyalusing, Pa.

Cassandra Tice, Shortsville, N.Y.

Florencia Vidal, Carthage, N.Y.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania. Annual membership is just $25; financial assistance is available.?To start her adventure, visit?gsnypenn.org/join . ?To become a volunteer, learn more at?gsnypenn.org/volunteer.?To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit?gsnypenn.org/donate.?



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related