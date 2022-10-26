Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations.

Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School and John C. Birdlebough High School while she shared her life story. She talked about her journey, encountering toxic people, and the tools she uses to build self-esteem and become the best version of herself.

“You don’t have to earn your worthiness,” Funk said. “You are worthy of being respected, you’re worthy of being successful and you’re worthy of being happy. We are born worthy. You never have to earn it.”

Funk noted that choices can have a lasting impact and encouraged students to surround themselves with people who make good decisions.

“We are the average of the people we hang out with the most,” she said. “People will either breathe life into you or they will suck it out of you. What kind of person do you want to be?”

Following the presentations, students were encouraged to reach out to their classmates with a kind word, to show some grace and compassion, and to make good choices.

