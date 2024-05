OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will be recognizing Patriot’s Day, Saturday, September 11, 2021 by being open to the public free of charge from 1 to 5 p.m.

The museum is located at the end of the West First Street Pier in Oswego. To find out more about the museum visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315.342.0480.



