Hannibal Central School Tax Collection Begins September 1

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal Central School taxes will be collected beginning September 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 with no penalty.

October 1, 2021 to October 30, 2021, there will be a 2% penalty. The tax roll will be closed on October 30, 2021 and no payments post-marked after this date will be accepted.

Mailed payments are preferred at: Hannibal Community Bank, Attn: Hannibal CSD Tax Collector, P.O. Box 116, Hannibal, New York 13074. Bill must accompany payments.

Penalty period determined by receipt of electronic payment or postmark of the U.S. Mail.

