Hannibal Free Library Launches Summer Reading Initiative

HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Free Library will host a number of free programs this summer with the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Programs include a visit to Fairhaven Beach State Park, making mermaid gardens, having a visit from Captain Jack Sparrow, and learning about waterways in our area.

Each session will include a read aloud and an activity or craft. Children will log their summer reading efforts by books read. Everyone who turns in a reading log will be entered into our weekly prize drawing. The top three readers will be awarded with grand prizes from local businesses at the conclusion of the summer learning program.

All programming will be held outdoors (weather permitting). Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chairs. In case of rain, programs will meet upstairs in the children’s room or downstairs in the Hannibal Community Center.

Registration is required, either by calling the Hannibal Free Library or by private messaging the ‘Hannibal Library Children’s Programs’ page on Facebook.

The 8-week program is primarily directed at children ages 1 to twelve. New this year, teens and adults can also participate by submitting a raffle ticket for each book read between July 5 and August 24.

Programs meet Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month of July. The first week of August, programming will be held Tuesday and Friday. For the remainder of month, dates will be Tuesdays and Wednesdays. All sessions are from 10 to 11 a.m.

To register, call the library at 315-564-5471.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...