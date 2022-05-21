Hannibal High School SADD Club Hosts Mock DWI Event

HANNIBAL, NY – With year-end celebrations on the horizon and summer break only a month away, the Hannibal Central School District recently held a mock DWI event for its high school upperclassmen.

The biennial event is sponsored by the Hannibal High School SADD Club and coordinated in conjunction with local first responders and the Oswego County STOP DWI program.

Students portray passengers, drivers and witnesses in a staged fatal accident scene. As the scene unfolds, emergency crews arrive, police administer a field sobriety test to one of the drivers, the driver is arrested, the injured are taken to hospitals, the county coroner arrives, and the deceased is taken to Syracuse for an autopsy.

“I’ve witnessed far too many DWIs firsthand and how it impacts the community … including this community,” said Oswego County Coroner and District Attorney Gregory Oakes. “Any death in this circumstance is senseless. It’s a meaningless loss of life.”

Oakes joined other local members of the law enforcement community to address the students in the auditorium following the accident portion of the event. In the auditorium, the mock scene continued as students saw the legal process play out, listened to a victim impact statement, and watched as a funeral was held for the crash victim.

“One DWI driver, three paramedics, four police officers, seven passengers, 10 firefighters, 16 parents, 37 teachers, 400 peers and countless community members were affected by the mock DWI,” said Hannibal High School SADD Club advisor Roseann Inzalaco. “We hope that through this presentation, students understand the exponential impact of their decisions. All those who would be impacted by this scenario can be utilized as resources to call should our kids find themselves in an unsafe situation. We hope this presentation makes a lasting impact and encourages our students to make good choices and stay safe. We’re so grateful to all the local agencies, organizations and businesses who made this event possible.”

