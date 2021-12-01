Hannibal High School Students Inducted Into Honor Society

HANNIBAL, NY – A dozen Hannibal High School students recently earned recognition for a combination of academic success and overall character, as they were inducted into the Sadie Adamy chapter of the National Honor Society.

The 12 inductees were lauded for demonstrating the characteristics required of an NHS member, which include scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.

Those traits, according to Superintendent Christopher A. Staats, are evident in each inductee.

“You are what makes our school great,” he said while congratulating the students on their accomplishments. “This induction ceremony is the culmination of many things you have done along your journey. It has been tough, but you persevered. I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

NHS co-advisors Lisa Mason and Kristina Licatese echoed those sentiments as they presented each inductee with a certificate denoting their achievement. To signify their membership into the prestigious organization, each inductee lit a candle and recited the NHS oath.

The new inductees include Sandy Allen, Emily Barbeau, Kiley Emmons, Samantha Emmons, Gavin Griffin, Alex Hall, Santos Hernandez, Cole Hess, Nevin Horning, Georganne Melucci, Jacob Remillard and Lena Turaj.

