HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Historical Society is beginning its 2021-22 season with a tribute to Donald Davenport, a pillar of the Hannibal community.

The drive-by event will take place on Sunday, July 25 with participants meeting at American Prior Stock Legion Post 1552 at 11 am. The Hannibal Volunteer Fire Company will be participating and facilitating traffic control.

Don will be receiving a Citizenship Award from the Historical Society for his service to the community as a Veteran of World War II, a member of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Company and a rural mail carrier.

Any organization wishing to make a presentation should contact either Susan Sullivan at 315-564-6268 or Carol Newvine at 315-564-5650.

All members of the Hannibal Community are invited to drive by and extend their best wishes to Don.

