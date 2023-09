HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal Historical Society presents: Dan and Ellen Killecut with a presentation about their Model T car and their many adventures with their Model T Club.

Monday, September 25, 2023

7:00 p.m. – Hannibal Community Center

162 Oswego Street, Hannibal

(Hannibal Historical Society annual meeting to be held at 6:15)

Come and enjoy – refreshments will be served – new members are always welcome!

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...